India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The sixth match of Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 14 between India and Pakistan. It is the second game of the mega event for both the teams.
India started their campaign with a comfortable win over the United Arab Emirates on September 10. On the other side, Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 12.
This will be the fourth time India and Pakistan battle in the T20I format in Asia Cup. India defeated Pakistan in 2016, while in 2022, both teams defeated each other once.
Before India and Pakistan lock horns in Asia Cup 2025, here's a look at some crucial things to know about this game.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match details
Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 6, Group A.
Date and Time: September 14, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs Pakistan probable playing 11s
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.
India vs Pakistan pitch report
Both Pakistan and India have played one match each in Dubai in Asia Cup this year. The pitch seemed equally helpful to batters and bowlers in those games. Both captains may prefer chasing because of the dew factor.
India vs Pakistan weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the clash between Pakistan and India in Dubai. Temperature will loom around 36 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels are predicted to be in the range of 47%. The wind speed will be around 16 km/h.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details
India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)
UAE: CricLife
USA: Willow TV
Australia: Kayo Sports.
