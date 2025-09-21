India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue topped Group A, with six points and a net run rate of +3.547. They registered comprehensive wins over UAE and Pakistan. Oman gave them a tough fight in their last group clash, but India managed to get over the line in the end.

A few of India's star players have been in impressive form in the T20 tournament. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed eight wickets at an average of six, while Abhishek Sharma has smashed 30s at super-quick pace in all three games. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma also got some runs in the group game against Pakistan, while Sanju Samson scored a half-century against Oman.

The one big worry for India ahead of the Super 4 clash against Pakistan would be the fitness of senior all-rounder Axar Patel. He hurt himself while attempting a catch in the previous game against Oman and went off the field. In case he is unfit, the Men in Blue will be forced to alter their combination.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match can be watched on the Sony Sports network channels. The contest can be followed live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the game will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the match will get begin at 8:00 PM. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contest can be followed on the Sony LIV app as well and the website. Fans would need a subscription plan to watch the live streaming of the match.

Sony LIV is currently offering three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month). You can visit the website or the app for more details on subscription.

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match being played in Dubai will also be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. A Match Pass to watch the game can be purchased for ₹49. A Tour Pass for all the remaining games of the tournament can be bought for ₹149.

