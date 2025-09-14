India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will meet Pakistan in a Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Blue are currently on top in Group A, with two points and a net run rate of +10.483. Pakistan are second, with two points and a net run rate of +4.650. UAE and Oman are yet to get off the mark in Group A.

Team India hammered UAE by nine wickets in their opening match in Dubai on September 10. Fielding first after winning the toss, India knocked over the hosts for just 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs. Shivam Dube also chipped in with 3-4 from two overs.

India had it all easy in the chase as they romped home in 4.3 overs, registering their quickest win by overs in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma clobbered 30 off 16 balls, with the aid of two fours and three sixes, while Shubman Gill was 20 not out off nine balls. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (7*) also came in and hit a first-ball six.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports network channels. The IND vs PAK contest can be followed live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the match will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the game will get underway at 8:00 PM.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A can be watched on the Sony LIV app as well and the website. Cricket fans will need to buy a subscription plan to watch the game in case they do not have one.

Sony LIV currently has three subscription plans, which are as follows - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month). More details can be accessed from the website or the app.

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai will also be available on the Fancode app and the website. The contest can be watched by purchasing a Match Pass worth ₹49. A Tour Pass to watch all games of the tournament can be bought for ₹189.

