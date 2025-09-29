India vs Pakistan Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in final ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India took on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side clinched the trophy by beating the Men in Green by five wickets in a last-over thriller.Suryakumar won the toss and chose to field first. Pakistan were off to a fantastic start, courtesy of openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman's 84-run stand from 58 balls.Farhan scored 57 runs off 38 balls, while Zaman played a 46-run knock in 35 deliveries. However, the remaining Pakistani batters failed to make a significant impact and the side suffered a batting collapse.From being 113/1 at one stage, Pakistan were bundled out for 146. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, recording stunning figures of 4-0-30-4.India chased the target in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma notched up a fantastic half-century, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls. All-rounder Shivam Dube also chipped in with a valuable knock, scoring 33 runs from 22 deliveries.Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a tidy spell. He claimed one scalp and conceded just 20 runs from his four overs. Notably, this was India's third win over Pakistan from as many games in the Asia Cup 2025.Varma was named the Player of the Match, whereas Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. This was the side's ninth Asia Cup title.Here, we take a look at three moments that generated buzz among the fans in the final:#1 Kuldeep Yadav puts India into a commanding position by taking three wickets in one overKuldeep Yadav continued his wonderful bowling form as he produced an excellent spell. He was introduced into the attack right after the powerplay, but struggled in his first two overs, conceding 23 runs without any wickets.The ace bowler turned things around, taking four scalps in his remaining two overs. Three out of those wickets came in a single over.Kuldeep dismissed Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf in the 17th over to complete a four-wicket haul.#2 Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube hit 17 runs off Haris Rauf's second overPakistani speedster Haris Rauf had a dismal outing. India were 83/4 after 14 overs when Rauf came to bowl his second over of the match. Shivam Dube hit a four on the off side, putting the bowler under pressure.Dube took a single on the second ball. Tilak Varma came on strike and drilled a slower ball down the ground for another four. The over ended with Varma sending the ball over the deep backward square-leg fence for a maximum.The two batters accumulated 17 runs from the over. It proved to be a big turning point in the game, swinging the pendulum in India's favor.#3 Tilak Varma stuns Haris Rauf with a magnificent six in the final overThe equation came down to 10 needed from the last over. Haris Rauf was tasked with the responsibility of bowling the all-important over. He started off by bowling a slower delivery, which Tilak Varma played towards the leg side and completed a double.The game was all but over on the subsequent delivery. Rauf dished out a length delivery, and Varma hit a superb six over with the pull shot. Here's a video of the shot:Rinku Singh hit the winning runs. He cleared the mid-on fielder to hit a four. Rauf ultimately finished with figures of 3.4-0-50-0.