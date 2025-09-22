India vs Pakistan Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 14 ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

India and Pakistan faced off in the Super Fours of the 2025 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side completed a comfortable six-wicket victory, extending their unbeaten streak to four in the edition.Suryakumar won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan were off to an impressive start, reaching 91/1 in 10 overs. However, India staged a turnaround in the final 10 overs, restricting the Men in Green to 171/5 in 20 overs.Opener Sahibzada Farhan notched up a half-century, scoring 58 runs off 45 balls. Pace bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube picked up two wickets, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged one scalp.India were off to a flying start in the run chase, courtesy of openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's 105-run stand in 59 balls. Abhishek scored 74 runs off 39 balls, while Gill contributed 47 runs off 28 deliveries.Haris Rauf was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, taking two wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. chased the target in 18.5 overs. Abhishek was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering batting exploits.Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Abhishek Sharma hits a first-ball in India's run chaseAbhishek Sharma kicked off the Indian innings with a brilliant six. Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi dished out a short-pitch delivery to the southpaw first up.The swashbuckling batter seemed unfazed by the pressure and sent the ball over the fine leg fence for a maximum. Here's a video of the six:Abhishek struck five sixes and six fours during his entertaining knock. It was an evening to forget for Shaheen as he finished with dismal figures of 3.5-0-40-0.#2 Suryakumar Yadav shows great presence of mind to run out Mohammad NawazPakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was involved in an embarrassing run out in the encounter. On the third ball of the 19th over, Salman Agha hit a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and completed a single.Nawaz was caught napping at the striker's end as he didn't ground his bat. Suryakumar noticed that and produced a direct hit. The left-handed batter scored 21 runs off 19 balls before the bizarre run out.#3 Abhishek Sharma takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Saim AyubAbhishek Sharma had a tough time in the field. He dropped a catch at third man off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the first over, giving Sahibzada Farhan a big reprieve.In the eighth over, he put down a difficult chance at long-on to give Farhan another life. Abhishek redeemed himself by plucking out a fantastic diving catch to end Saim Ayub's knock in the 11th over.The Pakistan batter got a top edge while going for the pull shot off Shivam Dube's bowling. Abhishek covered a lot of ground at deep backward square leg and completed a brilliant catch.It was a crucial breakthrough for India, ending a 72-run partnership for the second wicket between Farhan and Ayub.Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23. India, on the other hand, will take on Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.