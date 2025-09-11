India vs UAE Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 2 ft. Abhishek Sharma

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) faced off in match number 2 of the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday, September 10. It was a one-sided contest, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side clinching a dominant nine-wicket victory.After being put to bat first, the UAE were 41/2 after six overs. However, they suffered a batting collapse after the power play, eventually getting bundled out for just 57.Openers Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17 balls) and Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22 balls) were the only two batters to cross double digits. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube were the top performers with the ball, claiming four and three wickets, respectively.The Men in Blue chased down the target in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 30 runs off 16 balls, while Shubman Gill finished unbeaten on 20 from nine deliveries.With the victory, India are now placed at the top of the Group A points table. They have two points to their name and a net run rate of 10.483.Here, we take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Kuldeep Yadav takes three wickets in a single overThe UAE batters looked clueless against Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner put India firmly in control by picking up three wickets in the ninth over.The over began with Rahul Chopra looking to play a big shot over long-on off a flighted delivery. He failed to clear the fence and was caught by Shubman Gill.On the fourth ball, the UAE skipper was hit on the pad while attempting to play the sweep. He was given LBW and had to walk back to the pavilion after an unsuccessful review.Harshit Kaushik was Kuldeep's third victim in the over. He was out bowled after getting an inside edge.The Indian spinner ultimately finished with stunning figures of 2.1-0-7-4 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.#2 Suryakumar Yadav wins hearts with an act of sportsmanshipThere was some drama in the 13th over of the UAE innings. On the third ball of Shivam Dube's over, Junaid Siddique looked to play the pull shot but failed to get any connection.Siddique seemed to be distracted by the towel falling off Dube's trousers. However, he was outside the crease while pointing that out. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson showed presence of mind and hit the stumps.While Siddique was run out, he survived as Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal. The UAE pacer couldn't make the most of the chance as he got out on the very next legal delivery.#3 Abhishek Sharma kicks off India's run chase with an authoritative sixOpener Abhishek Sharma started India's run chase in some style. Left-arm spinner Haider Ali opened the bowling for the UAE. He dished out a full-length delivery outside the off stump.Sharma went for a big hit straightaway and successfully cleared the long-off boundary for a maximum. Here's a video of the shot:Sharma entertained fans with a quick-fire cameo. He struck three sixes and two fours, finishing with a strike rate of 187.50.