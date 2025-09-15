India vs Pakistan Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 6 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Team India secured a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14, in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a 128-run target in 15.5 overs to complete two back-to-back wins in the tournament.Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they were off to a dismal start as Hardik Pandya sent back opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck on the very first ball.The Pakistani batters went down without a fight. Sahibzada Farhan was their highest run-scorer, amassing 40 runs off 44 balls. Shaheen Afridi's 33*-run cameo from 16 balls helped the Men in Green register a respectable 127/9 in 20 overs.Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form and was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He finished with fantastic figures of 4-0-18-3. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece.India chased the target quite comfortably. Captain Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 from 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (13 balls) and Tilak Varma (31 balls) scored 31 runs each.Suryakumar Yadav and Co. continue being the table-toppers of Group A, with two wins from as many games. Pakistan, on the other hand, have claimed one victory in two matches and are placed second.Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Kuldeep Yadav puts India in a commanding position with twin strikesThe Pakistan batters struggled to counter Kuldeep Yadav's spin in the encounter. The talented bowler's second over of the game was an eventful one.In the 13th over of the Pakistani innings, Kuldeep put a catch down from his own bowling to give Hasan Nawaz a reprieve. However, the batter couldn't make the most of the missed chance as he departed on the very next ball.He looked to play the slog sweep but ended up getting a top-edge and was caught by Axar Patel. Kuldeep struck again on the next ball, getting Mohammad Nawaz LBW with a googly.#2 Abhishek Sharma goes all guns blazing against Shaheen AfridiTeam India opener Abhishek Sharma helped India get off to a flying start with the bat. He made his intentions clear right from the first ball as he hit left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi for a four.It was a shot of authority as he stepped out of his crease and sent the ball to the fence down the ground. He followed it up with a glorious six. The southpaw timed the full-length delivery to perfection to hit a six over the long-off boundary.Abhishek's approach put Shaheen, Pakistan's pace spearhead, on the back foot right from the start. The fast bowler couldn't bounce back after the early onslaught and conceded 23 runs from two overs while remaining wicketless.#3 Suryakumar Yadav hits a stunning six to take India to victorySuryakumar Yadav had an ordinary T20I record against Pakistan coming into the 2025 Asia Cup game. He had scored just 64 runs across five innings at an average of 12.80.However, he redeemed himself by playing a crucial knock on this occasion. He struck one six and five fours during his unbeaten knock of 47. He finished things off in some style, hitting a six off the bowling of left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.Suryakumar cleared the midwicket fence on the fifth ball of the 16th over to seal victory. Here's a video of the shot:The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will now take on Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19.