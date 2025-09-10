India vs UAE, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Kuldeep & Dube lead demolition

Team India got their 2025 Asia Cup campaign off to a rollicking start at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The Men in Blue thrashed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in their opening Group A clash.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Suryakumar Yadav saw his bowlers dish out a commanding display through the middle overs. The hosts were rolled over for just 57, with India chasing down the total well inside the powerplay.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE.

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue dominate in Dubai

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma: 8/10

Abhishek played his shots to help scale down a meager total. He would be a bit disappointed with himself that he wasn't there to see off the chase, but he did his job.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Gill played a couple of sumptuous shots in his short stay at the crease. The vice-captain hit the winning runs.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar essayed a trademark pickup shot over fine leg off his very first ball. His captaincy was bold, although it must be said that he didn't have a great challenge on his hands against the UAE.

Tilak Varma: 5/10

Tilak didn't have much to do in the contest and receives a standard rating.

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik was the only Indian bowler to finish with a poor economy rate. He bowled just the solitary over with the brand new ball, but that over was rather loose.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar helped himself to a wicket and conceded just 13 runs in his three overs. He was hit for a gorgeous six over cover, but kept things tight otherwise.

Shivam Dube: 10/10

Dube had one of the best returns of his T20I career as he finished with three scalps. He got the ball to nip around and hit the right areas.

Sanju Samson: 8/10

Picked ahead of Jitesh Sharma, Samson was impressive behind the stumps with a smart catch and a stumping that should've gone down in his favor. He wasn't needed with the bat.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Varun sent down two threatening overs, going for just four runs and picking up a wicket. He's bound to be a real threat as the tournament wears on.

Kuldeep Yadav: 10/10

Kuldeep, who has been on the bench for a while now across the other formats, came up with a vintage display in Dubai. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up four wickets, bamboozling the UAE batters with his variations and guile. It's a treat to watch him play.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

Bumrah was slightly off his metronomic best, but still ended up conceding just 19 runs in the three powerplay overs he bowled. The ace spearhead even delivered a trademark pinpoint yorker to give India their first breakthrough of the contest.

About the author Sai Krishna



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

