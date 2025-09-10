India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. It is the first match in Group A of the mega event.
The tournament is happening in UAE, but BCCI are the official hosts of this continental championship. India have played a lot of cricket in the UAE since 2020, which is why the Indian players will have a good idea about the conditions in Dubai. Earlier this year, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai only. India will aim to win another cricket championship in the UAE soon.
Before the Men in Blue start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, here's a look at some important details to know about their upcoming game.
India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match details
Match: India vs UAE, Match 2, Group A.
Date and Time: September 10, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs UAE probable playing 11s
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
UAE
Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah and Junaid Siddique.
India vs UAE pitch report
The conditions in Dubai generally favor the teams batting second. Pacers and spinners have received almost equal help from the wicket. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to bowl first.
India vs UAE weather forecast
A partly cloudy night sky is predicted for the game between India and UAE on September 10. Temperature will stay around 36 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels are expected to be approximately 51%.
India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details
India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)
USA: Willow TV
Australia: Kayo Sports
UAE: CricLife.
