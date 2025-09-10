India vs UAE Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup match?

Match 2 of the 2025 Asia Cup will see heavy favorites India take on hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue, needless to say, are backed to triumph on Wednesday, September 10, given their rich run of recent T20I form.
India have named a strong squad for the tournament. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from the niggles he sustained during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, while captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to take the field again after recently going under the knife.
The UAE, meanwhile, will be keen on using the platform of a rare match against the world's best T20I team. Captain Muhammad Waseem has been incredible in the shortest format across international cricket as well as franchise leagues, while there are a number of talented young players who can be relied upon.
India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
UAE's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.
Can India commence their campaign with a big win? Or will the UAE pull off the unthinkable?
2025 Asia Cup: India start as overwhelming favorites vs UAE
It isn't hard to predict the outcome of this encounter. The UAE will need nothing short of a miracle to get two points from India, who have vanquished even the world's best Test-playing nations with scary ease in the shortest format.
A few of India's players are bound to be rusty, while the high-variance approach they've adopted in recent times could play into the hosts' hands. However, the Men in Blue are clearly the better outfit and have two X-factor players in the bowling attack in the form of Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Stranger things have happened in cricket, and the wicket in Dubai is a touch sluggish, the UAE could be in the game briefly. However, it would be extremely unusual if India didn't start their Asia Cup campaign with a comprehensive victory.
Prediction: India to win Match 2 of Asia Cup 2025.
