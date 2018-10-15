India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Players who might be rested for the T20I series against Windies

Both Bumrah and Hardik might be rested for the T20I series against the Windies

Nine days - the amount of gap between the end of the T20I series against West Indies and the start of the T20I series against Australia.

Well, nine days might seem to be an adequate amount of rest (for a cricketer) in today's day and age. However, we need to take into consideration that World Cup 2019 is just on the cards and managing the workload becomes the uppermost priority for any cricket playing nation and its administration.

Indian cricket team will be playing 3 T20I, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs (all in that order) against Australia starting from 21st November. The Australian tour will last for good two months which is why resting a few Indian players for the T20I series against the Windies seems legit.

Besides, MSK Prasad, the chief selector, also mentioned that after resting Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup 2018 the Indian management is ready to rest few more players before the Australian tour.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at a few Indian players whom the Indian management might rest for the T20I series against West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's premier bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been a regular customer of the injuries. Bhuvi has struggled considerably due to his lower back problems in recent past (IPL and the series against England).

However, post some rehab sessions, Kumar came back to the groove with some excellent performances in the Asia Cup 2018. Nonetheless, BCCI once again rested Bhuvi, as a precautionary measure, for the Test series against West Indies as well as for the first two ODIs against West Indies.

To be fair enough, BCCI and the selectors have done a decent job in the resting their key players ahead of some important series and assignments. Hence, while emphasizing upon MSK Prasad's comments, we can expect the selectors to rest Kumar for the T20I series against West Indies.

Besides, it could also help the cause for other players as they will get their deserved break for the series.

