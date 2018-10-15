×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Players who might be rested for the T20I series against Windies

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Oct 2018, 20:32 IST

Both Bumrah and Hardik might be rested for the T20I series against the Windies
Both Bumrah and Hardik might be rested for the T20I series against the Windies

Nine days - the amount of gap between the end of the T20I series against West Indies and the start of the T20I series against Australia.

Well, nine days might seem to be an adequate amount of rest (for a cricketer) in today's day and age. However, we need to take into consideration that World Cup 2019 is just on the cards and managing the workload becomes the uppermost priority for any cricket playing nation and its administration.

Indian cricket team will be playing 3 T20I, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs (all in that order) against Australia starting from 21st November. The Australian tour will last for good two months which is why resting a few Indian players for the T20I series against the Windies seems legit. 

Besides, MSK Prasad, the chief selector, also mentioned that after resting Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup 2018 the Indian management is ready to rest few more players before the Australian tour. 

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at a few Indian players whom the Indian management might rest for the T20I series against West Indies. 

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's premier bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been a regular customer of the injuries. Bhuvi has struggled considerably due to his lower back problems in recent past (IPL and the series against England).

However, post some rehab sessions, Kumar came back to the groove with some excellent performances in the Asia Cup 2018. Nonetheless, BCCI once again rested Bhuvi, as a precautionary measure, for the Test series against West Indies as well as for the first two ODIs against West Indies.

To be fair enough, BCCI and the selectors have done a decent job in the resting their key players ahead of some important series and assignments. Hence, while emphasizing upon MSK Prasad's comments, we can expect the selectors to rest Kumar for the T20I series against West Indies.

Besides, it could also help the cause for other players as they will get their deserved break for the series. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
West Indies in India: History of the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: 5 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 biggest positives for India from...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad...
RELATED STORY
India squad for first two ODIs against West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us