India vs West Indies 2018: Bumrah, Umesh, Kuldeep rested for 3rd T20I

Siddarth Kaul has been added for the final game against the West Indies

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for India's third T20I against West Indies. The final game of the series, slated to be played on November 11, will be held at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad.

The Indian team is currently leading the series 2-0, having won the first two games at Kolkata and Lucknow by 5 wickets and 71 runs respectively.

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a record-breaking century in the second game, his fourth ton overall, India posted 195 before a combined effort by the bowling unit helped them restrict the visitors to just 124.

The side is yet to test Shahbaz Nadeem, the uncapped 29-year-old left-arm spinner, who recently claimed the record for the best figures in a List A game.

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sunder is also part of the squad, having recuperating from an injury, and could be in the reckoning to get a spot in the playing XI for the Chennai game, his hometown.

Here's the squad for the final T20I:

Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

More to follow...