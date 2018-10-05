×
India vs West Indies 2018: Three Unnoticed things from Day two

BrokenCricket
468   //    05 Oct 2018, 19:04 IST

<p>
Virat Kohli went on to complete his 24th test century

The Day two of the first test between India and West Indies was yet another day which was completely conquered by the Indian cricket team. The men in blue dominated the game with both, bat and ball, throughout the day.

Continuing the legacy of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant also kept the tempo of the game under his control as the young lad completed his second half-century with a six. While the Indian captain, from one end, farmed the strike and gave Pant full preference to toil the bowling line-up of the Windies.

Virat Kohli went on to complete his 24th test century in the 107th over of the game. Howbeit, Rishabh Pant missed a well-deserved century as he was dismissed by Devendra Bishoo few overs after Kohli’s century.

The Windies bowling attack tried to make a comeback by taking Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin’s wickets at short intervals but it was Ravindra Jadeja’s maiden Test ton in the end which took India’s total to 649 runs.

Trailing by 649 runs, West Indies had a horrendous start as half of there side was already back to the pavilion under 17 overs.

Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich tried to build a partnership which was eventually broken by Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed the 6th West Indian batsman in the form Shane Dowrich. The visitors were 6 down on 94 by the end of Day 2.

Here are some things which went unnoticed from the Day 2 of the first test match

#1 Rishabh Pant is the first Indian to be dismissed in nervous 90s, playing his first test in India


<p>
Rishabh Pant missed a well deserved century by just eight runs

Rishabh Pant’s maverick knock was one of the highlights of the second Day of the first Test match.

The Uttrakhand-born lad completely outhustled the Windies bowling lineup as he completed his half-century with a six in just 57 balls.

The guy didn’t look back from there as he, after his half-century, added 40 runs in 24 balls. The 21-year old hit eight fours and four sixes in his scintillating knock.

However, Rishabh Pant missed a well deserved century by just eight runs since Devendra Bishoo ended the carnage on 92 runs as his tossed up googly slightly touched Pant’s bat and was caught at backward point by Keemo Paul.

Meanwhile, Rishab Pant who was dismissed on 92, became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in nervous 90s in his first match at the Indian Soil.

