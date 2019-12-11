×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs West Indies 2019: 3 areas India need to improve in to win the third T20I

Advait Rao
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11 Dec 2019, 03:52 IST

West Indies v India - T20I Series
West Indies v India - T20I Series

After a loss in the second T20I, India will be keen on winning the third and the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. There were quite a few things that went wrong for the Indians in the second T20 and they lost the match, deservedly so.

However, even in the first T20I, the Indian team looked far from their best. The Hyderabad surface was a good batting track, yet nothing compared to high-scoring grounds like the Wankhede and the Chinnaswamy. The Indian bowlers got taken to the cleaners and the Indian batsmen were left to chase 207 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul got the team off to a flier, yet many fans were doubtful as they watched Virat Kohli struggle to find his timing in the first half of his innings. They got over the line at the end (courtesy Virat Kohli), but the team looked unsettled as a whole.

This came to the fore in the second T20, as the Indian players failed to set a demanding total. To be fair, the total was defendable, but Windies batsmen coasted to their way to the target courtesy some ordinary bowling and disappointing fielding.

Keeping all that in mind, here are three areas that India will need to improve in, ahead of the 3rd T20I.

#1 Fielding


India
India's fielding has been below par

The current Indian side has built a reputation for being outstanding in the field but their fielding in the first two T20Is has been rather ordinary. In addition to dropped catches, the ground fielding has also been sloppy. In the 2nd T20I, both Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons were dropped in the same over. Simmons, who was on 6 when he was dropped went on to remain not out on 66, while Lewis was stumped on 40.

While there have been glimpses of brilliance on the field, the fielding is still the biggest issue with the team.


#2 Pace bowling


Bhuvi has been the pick of the bowlers
Bhuvi has been the pick of the bowlers

The Indian team's bowling has also been under par. Deepak Chahar, after bowling phenomenally against Bangladesh, has leaked runs in both games thus far. Shivam Dube too has leaked runs in the few overs that he has bowled. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the pick of the bowlers, even he has been a touch expensive. This is mainly due to the excessive use of the short ball. The Indians' lengths have been consistently short and they have paid the price. They have also been predictable and lazy with their variations. They will look to show more intent in the 3rd T20I.

Advertisement

#3 Opening partnership


West Indies v India - One Day International Series
West Indies v India - One Day International Series

The opening partnerships in the first two T20s are 24 and 30. Rohit Sharma failed to get going in both the matches, while his Partner, KL Rahul covered up for him in the 1st T20. Sharma's T20 numbers are starting to be an issue, as he has scored only one 50+ score in his last 9 innings. He will look to score a big one at his home ground, the Wankhede, and give the team a healthy start.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Today, 07:00 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Mzansi Super League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us