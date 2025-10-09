India vs West Indies 2025, 2nd Test: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Team India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to October 14. The hosts clinched the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs. They will be looking forward to another dominant effort in their endeavor to claim the series 2-0.

Ad

West Indies batted first after winning the toss in Ahmedabad. They were knocked over for 162 as Mohammed Siraj starred with 4-40, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-42. In response, India posted 448-5 declared as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja all hit hundreds. Jadeja followed up his unbeaten ton with a four-fer as the Windies were bowled out for 146 in their second innings.

Before the second Test of the two-match series gets underway, here's a quick preview of the match that will be played in Delhi.

Ad

Trending

IND vs WI 2025, 2nd Test match details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date and Time: October 10-14, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs West Indies probable playing 11s

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

West Indies

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades and Jayden Seales.

IND vs WI pitch report

The track in Delhi is likely to be good for batting. The first two days of the Test match could be the best for batters, while spinners might come into action from Day 3 onwards. There has been some rain in the build up to the game, so it would be interesting to see if the pitch conditions after affected.

Ad

IND vs WI weather forecast

The weather in Delhi is likely to remain clear for a majority of the Test. The probability of rain is low, so the India-West Indies Test in unlikely to be interrupted.

India vs West Indies 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news