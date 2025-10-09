India vs West Indies 2025, 2nd Test: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Team India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to October 14. The hosts clinched the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs. They will be looking forward to another dominant effort in their endeavor to claim the series 2-0.
West Indies batted first after winning the toss in Ahmedabad. They were knocked over for 162 as Mohammed Siraj starred with 4-40, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-42. In response, India posted 448-5 declared as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja all hit hundreds. Jadeja followed up his unbeaten ton with a four-fer as the Windies were bowled out for 146 in their second innings.
Before the second Test of the two-match series gets underway, here's a quick preview of the match that will be played in Delhi.
IND vs WI 2025, 2nd Test match details
Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test
Date and Time: October 10-14, 9.30 am IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India vs West Indies probable playing 11s
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
West Indies
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades and Jayden Seales.
IND vs WI pitch report
The track in Delhi is likely to be good for batting. The first two days of the Test match could be the best for batters, while spinners might come into action from Day 3 onwards. There has been some rain in the build up to the game, so it would be interesting to see if the pitch conditions after affected.
IND vs WI weather forecast
The weather in Delhi is likely to remain clear for a majority of the Test. The probability of rain is low, so the India-West Indies Test in unlikely to be interrupted.
India vs West Indies 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar
