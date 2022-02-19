India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India will lock horns with the West Indies in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series at Eden Gardens on 20 February.

Having won both games comprehensively so far, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead under the captaincy of the newly-appointed all-format skipper Rohit Sharma. The middle-order woes seem to have vanished atleast temporarily for India. The combination of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer seems to have worked wonders for the Indian setup.

West Indies, meanwhile, have played some wonderful cricket on this tour so far but have failed to convert their performance into a victory. Bowling in the powerplay has been on point but has lacked potency in the death. The batters have done a great job in both the games and have ensured that the visitors remain in the contest for the majority of the encounter.

Batting first in the second T20I, the hosts weren’t to the best of starts, having lost both openers in the powerplay. Virat Kohli (41-ball 52) and Rishabh Pant (28-ball 52) were the top scorers.

Cameos from the bats of Venkatesh Iyer (18-ball 33) and Rohit Sharma (18-ball 19) ensured that India registered an above-par total. Roston Chase (3/25) was the top wicket-taker for the visitors, while Romario Shepherd and Sheldon Cottrell claimed a scalp each.

Chasing a 187-run target, the West Indian batters gave the hosts a run for their money. Nicholas Pooran (41-ball 62) and Rovman Powell (36-ball 68) were the top scorers for the visitors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal each claimed one wicket as India registered an eight-run victory over the visitors.

India vs West Indies Match Details, 3rd T20I

Match: India vs West Indies, third of three T20Is

Date: 20th February 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs West Indies Pitch Report, 3rd T20I

The surface at Eden Gardens is a good cricketing pitch. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely. While there will be some movement up front, there will be something on offer for the spinners as the innings progresses.

Teams will win the toss and look to chase on this surface as the dew factor is expected to kick in during the second half.

India vs West Indies Weather Report, 3rd T20I

Partly overcast conditions are likely to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is a 59% chance of rain.

India vs West Indies Probable XIs, 3rd T20I

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hossein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.

India vs West Indies Win Prediction

India have completely dominated the West Indies throughout the tour. They have match winners all the way down to No.11.

The hosts are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

India vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rohit Sharma score a half-century in this contest? Yes No 9 votes so far