×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies: 5 unnoticed things from the 3rd ODI 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    27 Oct 2018, 21:39 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies 3rd ODi

After a brilliant game of cricket in the 2nd ODI at Vishakhapatnam where the game ended in a tie, it was all to play for in the 3rd ODI at Pune. The Indian team went in with an aggressive approach in hopes of taking a 2-0 lead while the visitors looked to taste victory for the first time on this tour.

After winning the toss on a relatively green pitch, India decided to bowl first as they brought back the magic duo of Bhuvi-Bumrah to lead their charge with the ball. Bumrah didn’t disappoint by picking up two early wickets within the first ten overs to push Windies on the backfoot.

The innings never saw a move on as the bowlers continuously struck at regular intervals to halt Windies’ progress towards a formidable total. Kuldeep Yadav was once again brilliant with his skills to trap two batsmen off his bowling. It was an all-around show by the bowlers as Windies could only manage 283 for 9 despite Shai Hope top scoring with 95 in the innings. 

In response, India was jolted early on with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. However, skipper Virat Kohli held the innings nicely as he stitched partnerships with Dhawan, Rayudu, and Pant. But in the end, Windies did make the chase tricky for India as India lost wickets at regular intervals. The last nail in the coffin was the wicket of Kohli who departed for a well made 107 as India succumbed to defeat by 43 runs to see the scoreline leveled at 1-1 after the end of three games.

Here's a look at some of the unnoticed things from the match.

#1   Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first maiden over of the series


Image result for jasprit bumrah vs west indies

After a decent break from the game, Jasprit Bumrah was once again back in action as he led his team’s bowling attack from the front. The experienced campaigner in this version of the game, Bumrah was once again back to picking wickets and inflicting damage in the opposition camp. He was the star with the ball and didn’t disappoint his skipper.

He was accurate, consistent and made the job easier for his team. His first over of the game was a maiden over, a commodity which had become a rare sight in the series so far. He finished his spell with figures of 4 for 35 and he was the most effective bowler for India for yet another time on the field. His variations and the deadly consistent accuracy to bowl those toe-crushing yorkers was once again on display as he led his team’s charge. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
5 unnoticed things from India’s scintillating victory...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies First ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 things that can unfurl for...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Statistical Preview ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: Positive and negatives from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 West Indies Players who can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Today
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us