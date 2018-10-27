India vs West Indies: 5 unnoticed things from the 3rd ODI

After a brilliant game of cricket in the 2nd ODI at Vishakhapatnam where the game ended in a tie, it was all to play for in the 3rd ODI at Pune. The Indian team went in with an aggressive approach in hopes of taking a 2-0 lead while the visitors looked to taste victory for the first time on this tour.

After winning the toss on a relatively green pitch, India decided to bowl first as they brought back the magic duo of Bhuvi-Bumrah to lead their charge with the ball. Bumrah didn’t disappoint by picking up two early wickets within the first ten overs to push Windies on the backfoot.

The innings never saw a move on as the bowlers continuously struck at regular intervals to halt Windies’ progress towards a formidable total. Kuldeep Yadav was once again brilliant with his skills to trap two batsmen off his bowling. It was an all-around show by the bowlers as Windies could only manage 283 for 9 despite Shai Hope top scoring with 95 in the innings.

In response, India was jolted early on with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. However, skipper Virat Kohli held the innings nicely as he stitched partnerships with Dhawan, Rayudu, and Pant. But in the end, Windies did make the chase tricky for India as India lost wickets at regular intervals. The last nail in the coffin was the wicket of Kohli who departed for a well made 107 as India succumbed to defeat by 43 runs to see the scoreline leveled at 1-1 after the end of three games.

Here's a look at some of the unnoticed things from the match.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first maiden over of the series

After a decent break from the game, Jasprit Bumrah was once again back in action as he led his team’s bowling attack from the front. The experienced campaigner in this version of the game, Bumrah was once again back to picking wickets and inflicting damage in the opposition camp. He was the star with the ball and didn’t disappoint his skipper.

He was accurate, consistent and made the job easier for his team. His first over of the game was a maiden over, a commodity which had become a rare sight in the series so far. He finished his spell with figures of 4 for 35 and he was the most effective bowler for India for yet another time on the field. His variations and the deadly consistent accuracy to bowl those toe-crushing yorkers was once again on display as he led his team’s charge.

