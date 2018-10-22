Positives and negatives for India from their win against Windies in 1st ODI

The first ODI between India and West Indies was a high scoring affair

As Rohit Sharma finished off the first ODI with a huge six over long off, one was left to wonder what was new for India in this match? In other words, with this convincing win, whether the problems of the past have simply disappeared or whether this win, brought about by the individual brilliance of a couple of players, has masked the inherent weaknesses of this Indian team.

Before going into the discussion on the subject, for record's sake, India won the first one-day international against the West Indies at Guwahati by 8 wickets and 47 balls to spare. The Indian chase was a one-sided affair with Kohli and Rohit adding 246 runs for the second wicket in 31 overs. Kohli scored 140 off 107 balls with 21 fours and 2 sixes while Rohit Sharma remained not out on 152 off 117 balls with 15 fours and 8 sixes.

Now let us discuss the positives and negatives of this win.

Positives

Rohit and Virat were involved in 246 runs partnership

# The batting form of the top order has been a big positive for Team India in this match. Though Dhawan failed, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued their good form with the bat and made a mockery of what was supposed to be a stiff chase at the innings break. All the West Indies bowlers were treated with disdain as both Rohit and Kohli launched into the attack. For the West Indies, it was only a matter of time once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got going.

# In his brief stay at the wicket, Ambati Rayadu showed his batting prowess with a cameo of 22 runs off 26 balls with one four and one six. A sign of good things to come.

# When all other bowlers of both the teams went for plenty, Chahal showed his control over his line and length and finished with figures of 3 for 41 off 10 overs. He got the important wickets of West Indies’s most experienced player Marlon Samuels and the skipper Jason Holder. It is pertinent to note that all of Chahal’s last 6 wickets in ODIs were either bowled or LBW.

