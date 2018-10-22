×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Positives and negatives for India from their win against Windies in 1st ODI

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.25K   //    22 Oct 2018, 18:35 IST

The first ODI between India and West Indies was a high scoring affair
The first ODI between India and West Indies was a high scoring affair

As Rohit Sharma finished off the first ODI with a huge six over long off, one was left to wonder what was new for India in this match? In other words, with this convincing win, whether the problems of the past have simply disappeared or whether this win, brought about by the individual brilliance of a couple of players, has masked the inherent weaknesses of this Indian team.

Before going into the discussion on the subject, for record's sake, India won the first one-day international against the West Indies at Guwahati by 8 wickets and 47 balls to spare. The Indian chase was a one-sided affair with Kohli and Rohit adding 246 runs for the second wicket in 31 overs. Kohli scored 140 off 107 balls with 21 fours and 2 sixes while Rohit Sharma remained not out on 152 off 117 balls with 15 fours and 8 sixes.

Now let us discuss the positives and negatives of this win.

Positives


Rohit and Virat were involved in 246 runs partnership
Rohit and Virat were involved in 246 runs partnership

# The batting form of the top order has been a big positive for Team India in this match. Though Dhawan failed, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued their good form with the bat and made a mockery of what was supposed to be a stiff chase at the innings break. All the West Indies bowlers were treated with disdain as both Rohit and Kohli launched into the attack. For the West Indies, it was only a matter of time once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got going.

# In his brief stay at the wicket, Ambati Rayadu showed his batting prowess with a cameo of 22 runs off 26 balls with one four and one six. A sign of good things to come.

# When all other bowlers of both the teams went for plenty, Chahal showed his control over his line and length and finished with figures of 3 for 41 off 10 overs. He got the important wickets of West Indies’s most experienced player Marlon Samuels and the skipper Jason Holder. It is pertinent to note that all of Chahal’s last 6 wickets in ODIs were either bowled or LBW.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
India vs Windies 2018, ODI Series: Preview, Schedule, and...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Reasons for WI's loss in...
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
Five strategical tweaks India should make in the 2nd ODI...
RELATED STORY
West Indies in India: History of the ODI series
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can cash-in their opportunity...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Statistical Preview ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies First ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies ODI Series 2018: 5 Indian players for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us