India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test match?

India have thrashed the West Indies in four out of their last five meetings in Tests. And this time, with the Caribbean side touring the subcontinent without most of their Test side's established veterans, the hosts are expected to rack up some World Test Championship (WTC) points.

However, things are not always straightforward. India were expected to rout New Zealand but fell victim to an unprecedented whitewash, one that ousted them from WTC final contention. Under a new captain in Shubman Gill, who led the team admirably in a tightly contested tour of England, India will want to return to winning ways at home.

The West Indies, meanwhile, are going through a tough period of transition. Moreover, two of their most penetrative pacers, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, have been ruled out of the series with injuries. Roston Chase and Co. will want to put up a real fight, though.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' squad for the Test series vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

IND vs WI 2025: India expected to comfortably beat West Indies

While the Windies won't bow down easily, it's hard to see how they will challenge India at home. Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican are expected to shoulder the spin-bowling responsibilities, but they don't form a particularly convincing trio. While Pierre is yet to make his Test debut, Chase and Warrican don't have great recent numbers.

Moreover, signs indicate that India could prepare a surface that has something in it for the seamers. The West Indies, without the two Josephs, might not be able to counter the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with their inexperienced batting lineup.

India are on the back of an encouraging tour of England and have most bases covered to dominate teams at home. They only need to prepare sporting pitches to ensure that they can outclass the opposition.

Prediction: India to win the 1st Test vs West Indies.

