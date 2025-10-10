India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd IND vs WI 2025 Test match?

An innings and 140 runs - this was the difference between India and the West Indies in the first Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Considering the fact that the outing was completed in well under three days, both sides will be well rested ahead of their second meeting.

Ad

On Friday, October 10, India and the West Indies will commence battle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. And given how their last few meetings have gone, there's a clear favorite.

India have all bases covered, especially at home. The Windies are going through a rough period of transition, and injuries to two of their key pacers haven't helped matters. While they have talent in their ranks, competing against one of the world's best Test teams in some of the world's most challenging conditions isn't an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

Ad

Trending

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' squad for the Test series vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Ad

IND vs WI 2025: India expected to comfortably beat West Indies once again

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Jayden Seales tried his best to fashion something with the new ball, but he didn't get much support at the other end. That was one of the many differences between the two sides in Ahmedabad, where Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ensured that India weren't overly dependent on their spinners to get regular breakthroughs.

Ad

While the addition of debutant Jediah Blades or the slightly more experienced Anderson Phillip could help matters, the Windies will certainly struggle without Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Moreover, the batting lineup, particularly the top order, doesn't inspire any confidence.

India, on the other hand, have a million routes to victory. Unless something ludicrous happens with the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the hosts should be able to get the job done in comfortable fashion.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd Test vs West Indies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news