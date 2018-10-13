×
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things you may have missed from Day 2

889   //    13 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST

Image result for india vs west indies day 2 hyderabad

At stumps on Day 1, West Indies were a slightly happy side with 295 on the board and Roston Chase unbeaten on 98. Day 2 began with Roston chase reaching his second hundred against India and his first in India. Just when Windies thought Chase will take them to a good score, the Vidarbha Express Umesh Yadav stuck and accounted for all 3 remaining wickets of Windies. They could only manage to add 16 runs to their previous day's total. India began their innings with a bang!

The youngster Prithvi Shaw took charge on Shanon Gabriel hitting 2 boundaries in first over. Soon KL Rahul made life difficult for himself and dragged one from Holder on to his stumps. But Shaw carried on his brilliant form and blazed away to a half-century in just 39 balls. Shaw eventually perished on a well made 70. Soon after his dismissal, the ever-reliable Pujara was also sent back for mere 10 runs.

Captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane joined together to steady the innings. Just when India seemed to have steadied themselves, Jason Holder got the big fish in Virat Kohli for 45 runs. It was Rahane and Rishabh Pant who rescued India with a 146* run partnership for the fifth wicket. India ended the day's play at 308/4 trailing by a mere 3 runs! Rahane (75*) and Pant (85*) will look to make it to 3 digits tomorrow.

Here are some of the unnoticed things of 2nd day's play at Hyderabad:

#1 Umesh Yadav's 6/88 is best bowling figures for a seamer at Hyderabad


Image result for Umesh Yadav 6 for 88

A month ago, Umesh Yadav must have surely thought about his future in the Indian Test set up when he was benched for whole England Test series. Team management certainly preferring Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami as first choice bowlers. But Yadav's 5-wicket haul showed that he is also a serious contender for the spot in playing 11.

He overcame his initial bad spell and bowled his heart out. On a wicket which traditionally suited spinners more, Yadav showed his skill to skittle Windies with his pace. He ended with career-best figures of 6 wickets for 88 runs. With that Umesh Yadav took 68 consecutive innings to get his second fifer- most by any Indian. Interestingly, it was also the best figures for a seamer at Hyderabad. Earlier the record was held by Zaheer Khan with a 4-for at the same venue. 


Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
