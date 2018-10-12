×
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned from Day 1 

12 Oct 2018, 17:48 IST

The first Test match between India and West Indies proved to be a one-sided affair. India dominated the match so much so that Windies couldn't even manage to win a single session. India went on to register their biggest ever Test victory by an innings and 272 runs.

The inexperienced Windies side has been on a learning curve from the Day 1 of a first Test match. With the return of regular skipper Jason Holder for the second Test match, Windies believed they can put up a fight against the powerhouse India.

For India, it was about trying young and new players for the future. As a result, Shardul Thakur was given his Test cap. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat wicket. The openers started well with boundaries flying off the bats.

Thakur had to leave the field due to a groin injury and India did well to make a comeback with the lone seamer in Umesh Yadav. Ashwin accounted for Kieran Powell and soon Kuldeep Yadav joined to trap Kraigg Brathwaite in front of the wicket.

As expected, Windies batsmen failed to apply themselves and lost wickets at regular intervals before Roston Chase and Jason Holder stitched a partnership of 104 for the 7th wicket. In the end, it was Roston chase who showed resistance to the Indian attack and bailed Windies out of another low score.

Here are the 3 things we learned from the day's play:

#1 The inexperience of the Windies Top order

After winning the all-important toss, Jason Holder rightly decided to bat first. The wicket looked perfect to bat on without anything on offer for bowlers. Windies openers K Brathwaite and Powell looked positive and started well scoring boundaries.

Within 4 overs, it was 24 for no loss. Meanwhile, the debutant Shardul Thakur also left the field due to groin injury leaving India with a lone pacer in Umesh Yadav. Under batting friendly conditions, a lot was expected from the openers to capitalize but the inexperience struck.

Powell tried to attack Ashwin and gifted his wicket to India. Darren Ganga rightly pointed out in the commentary box about the unnecessary risk. Soon Brathwaite followed, failing to read a googly from Kuldeep Yadav. Even after watching Kuldeep in the first match, the Windies players hadn't done their homework. As a result, the visitors slumped to 86/3 before lunch. 

India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav Shardul Thakur
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 things learned from Day 1
