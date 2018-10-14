Who said What: Cricketing world reacts as India thrash Windies to win series 2-0

Umesh Yadav was the man of the match

The Indian cricket team thrashed the West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final Test held in Hyderabad to win the Test series 2-0. Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul ensured no hiccups for India during the 72 run chase and ensured they won the match within 17 overs.

The day began with India at 309-4. The Windies bowlers came back strong and picked up a few quick wickets to deny India from building a big lead. In the end, they managed a 56 run lead, which was more than enough as the Windies were bowled out for a meagre total of 127. Once again, Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets, thus making it 10 in the match for him. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets while Kuldeep picked up two and Ashwin picked up one.

Umesh was named the man of the match while the young Prithvi Shaw was named the man of the series.

Let's take a look at what the players had to say after the match:

Rishabh Pant:

It has been a good experience for me playing Test cricket. The team is very helpful, everyone is helping me to grow in terms of batting and keeping. I think about that only a little (on missing out of his ton), I need to convert these into hundreds in the future. My goal is to keep playing for a long time for the country.

Jason Holder:

A little disappointed with the way we batted in the second innings. After the fightback yesterday we tried to push forward today. But India played commendably and outplayed us. In hindsight a lot of seamers got wicket, Umesh got ten wickets, I got a fifer and maybe an extra seamer would have helped. We need to give ourselves a better chance with the bat - bat deep after getting set in. Personally I am in a good head space; I am playing good cricket and love playing through aches and pains. I love playing Test cricket.

Umesh Yadav:

First of all I would like to thank my teammates for their support. I knew that I was the only fast bowler playing and felt that I had a good chance. I just kept going for wickets and kept trying my best. We are enjoying each other's company; it is very healthy competition and keep helping each other, playing for each other and for the team.

Prithvi Shaw:

It was a happy moment for me and finishing the game for India means a lot for me. It is my first series, winning 2-0 and winning the Man of the Series makes it all the more special. Everyone is like a family; there is no senior or junior. It is a great journey and I am looking forward to a lot of it. The dream is to keep playing for India for as long as possible.

Virat Kohli:

We didn't expect it to finish in three days in the morning. Windies played really well and getting 56 runs was a bonus after the situation we got ourselves into. At home where we understand the conditions very well, we know how to put the opposition under pressure. We were really good today and deserve to win. If you look at the three guys who've come in -Vihari in England, Prithvi getting the Man of the series is very special. Shardul broke down in the first spell and Umesh deserves what he's achieved in this game.

I am pleased to see how he's stepped up for us in the absence of Shami and after Shardul got injured. He keeps giving more than 100 per cent every time. We have a problem of plenty now, Umesh here, the three bowlers who played in England and it is a headache we have. But I am pleased to see these guys. We applied ourselves in India with the bat much better and we'd like to take that ahead as well. The bowlers didn't get very favourable conditions to bowl in the last game, the batters got runs and the wicket was very flat. Jinks batted beautifully here, Rishabh batted well with him and it is something we want to see a lot more of when the team is in trouble. I want to thank the crowd as well, they were outstanding and they supported us really well.

Let's take a look at the top Tweets from cricketers:

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to win this Test Series. Congratulations @y_umesh on another fine effort in the 2nd innings to bag your 10 wicket haul. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/WmQWHt5pHn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2018

Special effort that by @y_umesh for his maiden ten wicket haul. Not that easy in India for a fast bowler. Well done 👍 #Ninja — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 14, 2018

How brilliant @y_umesh,! What a fantastic effort today! Big congratulations on joining this elite club of taking 10 wickets in home test! #UmeshYadav — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2018

Beauty of #Test cricket , it’s a journey of 5 days , a slip by any side in a single session can be costly , as #WIN have realised on moving day #INDvWIN — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 14, 2018

Many congratulations @y_umesh for your 10 wicket hall. Bowled really well in the conditions #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2018

Top quality effort @y_umesh -To get 10 wickets in a match on a pitch which hardly had anything to offer for fast bowling is very special. Keep the rhythm going fella! — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 14, 2018

So glad to see Kohli give the ball to Umesh Yadav to allow him to take the last wicket & get his 10th wkt in the match. Surely POM!!! Well bowled Yadav 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 IndvWI — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 14, 2018

Dominant performance from India. This is their 10th consecutive Test series win. They join the Australian team who have claimed that honour twice. Would be surprised if they don’t win their 11th at home on the trot #INDvWI — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 14, 2018