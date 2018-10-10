×
India vs Windies: India's predicted squad for the ODIs

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
935   //    10 Oct 2018, 23:00 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

After the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, India will play white ball cricket against them which will commence from October 21 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as the first ODI.

India recently played the limited overs format of the game during the Asia Cup and are expected to continue with their run in this series as well. The selectors are yet to announce the squad for this series but here is an expected 15-man squad that is most likely to be named by the BCCI:


Batsmen- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul


India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

After a terrific performance in the United Arab Emirates during the Asia Cup, selectors are expected to go with the similar group of batsmen who performed in the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were the top two run-getters in that tournament while Ambati Rayadu also made a good comeback to the national side. Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul also made good use of the opportunities given to them.

One major name that is not featuring here is of Virat Kohli as selectors are still concerned over his fitness and would look to rest him for this series ahead of the big series against Australia later this year.


Wicketkeepers- MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant


England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

MS Dhoni will continue to be the primary wicketkeeper of the Indian team in the limited overs as recently a BCCI official confirmed that Dhoni will be a regular part of the Indian team in the white ball cricket for at least World Cup.

Besides Dhoni, Pant is also likely to be called in the One Day side as a backup for Dhoni as it will be difficult to resist selecting Pant after seeing his recent performances in the longer format of the game.


All-Rounders (Ravindra Jadeja)


Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

Ravindra Jadeja will be the only all-rounder who is most likely to feature in the side as India's other two all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav are injured and there is still no report on their recovery.


Fast bowlers- Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul


Australia v India - Game 1
Australia v India - Game 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be prime Indian bowlers for the ODI series and they will also be fresh after coming from rest during the Test series. Both of them impressed during this Asia Cup as well. Kaul, Chahar, and Khaleel will be the other three pacing options apart from these two.


Spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav)


England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Indian spin twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the two spinners for this series after their tremendous performances for the national team for the past some time. Also, the name of Axar Patel is likely to be omitted from this list as Jadeja seems to have cemented his place in the side as the third spinner.

