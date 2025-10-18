India W vs England W, Women's World Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will face England Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. The match will be crucial for the Women in Blue with regard to their semifinal hopes. They have already lost two games in a row and another defeat would definitely not help their cause.

India Women began their World Cup campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, in their last two matches, they have gone down to South Africa and Australia respectively. The hosts have issues in both batting and bowling and need to sort out their woes quickly to stay in contention for a top four berth.

Opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got some runs against Australia, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues need to do a lot more with the willow. It would also be interesting to see if India Women tweak their bowling. In their previous match, Australia Women gunned down a record 331.

India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 clash will be available on Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the game will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match being played in Indore will get underway at 3:00 PM, while the toss will be held at 2:30 PM.

India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 match in Indore will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website as well. The coverage of all Women's World Cup matches will be available in English. Further, there will be additional regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for all India Women matches as well as the semi-finals and the final.

