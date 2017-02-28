Indian Blind Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment award Rupees Two Lakhs to each of the 17 Cricketers, Coach and Assistant Coach.

by Press Release News 28 Feb 2017, 16:15 IST

Indian Blind Cricket Team ecstatic after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The IndusInd Bank Indian Blind Cricket team met Prime Minster Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office today morning. Present along with the Prime Minster were Vijay Goel, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Thawar Chand Ghelot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment; and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The entire Blind Cricket Team of India was extremely happy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time. The team had met the Prime Minister after winning the 2014 ODI Championship. After the proud win of the Indian team, Prime Minister Modi delivered his congratulations during this Sunday’s Mann Ki Baat. He also invited them for this meet and greet with the team, during which the Prime Minister congratulated the team, clicked individual photographs with the cricketers and even recognized most of them from the first meet. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment handed over a cheque of Rupees 2 lakhs to each of the 17 cricketers, coach and assistant coach.

While expressing his pride for the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “I follow the team very closely and remember most of the cricketers from our last meeting. These cricketers are not just sportsmen but are also an inspiration and role models to many.”

Mahantesh G K, Chairman of World Blind Cricket Council and President of Cricket Association for the Blind India, was also present during the meet. He expressed his joy, saying, “We were ecstatic after meeting the Prime Minister. Every time we meet him, we come out with renewed energy to do something extra for the country. We now would strive harder to bring more laurels to our country and to the sport of Blind Cricket. This meeting will definitely be a memorable moment for all of us and would be a cherished memory for a long time. Meeting the Prime Minister was the perfect and apt end to the successful cricketing season for Indian Blind Cricket Team.”

The Indian Cricket Team lifted the Cricket World Cup for the Blind for the second time this year and retained their position as the World T20 champions.