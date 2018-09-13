Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: The Indian contingent leaves for UAE, shares photos of travel

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
1.71K   //    13 Sep 2018, 20:42 IST

The Indian teammates posing for a selfie en-route to the UAE
The Indian teammates posing for a selfie en-route to the UAE

What's the story?

The next big assignment for the Indian contingent awaits them in the United Arab Emirates, where the side will lock horns against a few of the other major Asian teams like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. A few of the teammates have already left for the venue, and apparently, they are all in high spirits, as evident from the pictures that have been shared by them on social media.

In case you didn't know

The Indian team are still reeling from the thorough loss inflicted upon them by England. The side won the T20 series initially and started the tour on a high note, only to surrender the subsequent ODI series 2-1 and the Test series 4-1. The individual performances of players in the series have also come under heavy scrutiny, with the likes of Rahane scrapped from duty in the Asia Cup.

Instead, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and Kedhar Jadhav make rather stellar returns to the side that will be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested. The event will also see the return of MS Dhoni to behind the stumps.

The details

The part of the India squad that had not featured in the England Test series, left from India earlier today, and it is their pictures that have surfaced on social media, through the Instagram handles of various players. Take a look at the fo9llowing posts:

View this post on Instagram

Enroute Dubai✈️ @mahi7781 bhai.

A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18) on

View this post on Instagram

Off to Dubai for Asia cup 2018!!!

A post shared by Kedar Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial) on

The photos feature MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kedhar Jadhav. Apart from them, Ambati Rayudu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, and newbie Khaleel Ahmed have also left for Dubai from India.

What's next?

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur - who were all included in the Indian Test squad for England, are yet to depart for UAE and are bound to join the rest of the squad on September 16. India's first game in the tournament is against Hong Kong on September 18, after which they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19th.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Squad: A SWOT Analysis
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian Batsmen who can score a Double...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible reasons why Pakistan can defeat...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are not the favourites to win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us