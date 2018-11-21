×
Indian Cricket News: PM Modi meets Ravindra Jadeja

Krishna M
CONTRIBUTOR
News
615   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:41 IST

Jadeja and his wife at PMO office in New Delhi
Jadeja and his wife at PMO office in New Delhi

What's the story?

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of India's finest all-rounders in recent times. However, Jadeja, who was sidelined after India's shocking loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Final in 2017, made a comeback to India's ODI setup after a gap of nearly one year. Though he still fails to find himself in India's squad for the T20Is.

While India play against Australia in the T20Is down under, Jadeja made the most of his time and went to meet India's honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.

The details

Jadeja last featured in an Indian jersey in the 5th ODI against Windies at home at Thiruvananthapuram. The Saurashtra-lad recently scored a century for his Ranji team before the much-anticipated tour to Australia.

On Tuesday, Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in New Delhi. He was accompanied by his wife Rivaba. The Prime Minister tweeted a photo with the couple after the meeting.

Here's the tweet:

"Had a wonderful interaction with noted cricket player Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba," he tweeted. Jadeja's wife was recently appointed as head of Kshatriya Sena's women's wing in Gujarat.

Even Jadeja tweeted a picture with the PM. He mentioned, “Proud moment to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi saheb”

Here's Jadeja's tweet:

What's next?

Jadeja will soon be flying to Australia to take part in India's four-match Test series against the hosts. He will play an important role in India's scheme of things in the longest format of the game. With not a great overseas record with the ball, the ace all-rounder would want to make amends with a good outing in the Test series.

With the squad for ODI series still not announced, Jadeja will expect to find a place in the squad for the three-match ODI series.

