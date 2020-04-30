Indian cricket team veteran Manoj Tiwary wants to shoot at the Olympics post retirement

Manoj Tiwary

Bengal and India batsman Manoj Tiwary has expressed a desire to take up 10-metre air rifle shooting once his cricket career comes to a halt.

Manoj Tiwary was speaking to senior cricket journalist Chandresh Narayanan, in a new series of interviews released on YouTube called Cow Corner Chronicles with Chandresh.

Manoj Tiwary, 34, has played for Bengal from 2004-05 and has also represented India in 12 ODIs, apart from three Twenty20 Internationals. At the moment, the right-hander is keen to play for at least 10 more years. But once he ends his career, Manoj Tiwary is keen to try out something new and different.

“You might end up seeing me taking up 10 metre rifle shooting and having a go in Olympics as well. Something which I want to do. But now you know the other responsibilities of an individual is always there. It’s not easy, but let us see how can I take time out of busy schedule and give some time 10 metre rifle shooting as well,” the Indian batsman said.

The reason for this switch post his cricket career is also very practical. “I want to try out in some other sports as well, where I don't have to give my hundred per cent as far as my physical fitness is concerned. I want to pick up some other sports where the physical requirement as far as running is not required. So let's see what happens,” added Manoj Tiwary, who could join a select band of cricketers (male or female) who have represented their country in more than one sport.

Manoj Tiwary scored a triple century

This past season Manoj Tiwary shot to national headlines with a triple hundred (303 not out) against Hyderabad for Bengal in Ranji Trophy. He has also been calling the game in Bengali for a sports broadcaster. “Commentary is an easier job. It happens in an AC room, you just have to comment on what's happening on the field and give your expert views,” he said.

But there is something else which is also catching Manoj Tiwary’s interest.

Manoj Tiwary interested in coaching role

“Coaching is something I want to do. I want to produce players and give all my experience to the needy ones and to the players who struggle in their daily lives. I come across so many youngsters, so many cricketers in coaching centres. They come from outside the State and from within the state as well. They are very poor people. I want to coach them for free for sure. I want to create something so that they don't have to think financially about learning cricket. So, I want to make a base where, they can come, anyone can come, especially from the poor background, where financial problems are there with them. I just want them to explore and help them achieve their dreams,” he added.

For now the right-handed batsman wants to take each day as it comes.

“That's what my thinking is as of now. But I don't know what the future holds for me, because we think about doing a lot of things, but it does not happen the way we want it to happen. These are the things I want to do,” summed up Manoj Tiwary.