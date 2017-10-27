Indian cricketer tests positive for banned substance in 2016 WADA report

The identity of the cricketer has not yet been revealed.

What’s the story?

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report of 2016, among 153 Indian cricketers, one has tested positive for the use of banned substances. However, the name of the cricketer in question is has not yet been revealed.

The 2016 Anti-Doping Testing Figures has revealed that as many as 138 cricketers registered under BCCI were tested 'In Competition' (IC) out of which one failed the test.

PTI reported that the BCCI claimed that they were yet to receive a report from the WADA. A top BCCI official, who handles the specific domain, told PTI, "We haven't received any report from the WADA as of now so we are not in a position to reveal the name of the cricketer."

In case you didn’t know…

In July 2006, the ICC became a signatory of the WADA. The Anti-Doping Code of the ICC, acquiescent with the WADA Code, ensures that the sport plays its part in the global fight against drug abuse. In a bid to do that, cricketers around the world are tested by the WADA with or without any prior notice.

Interestingly, the unnamed cricketer is only the second Indian cricketer to have tested positive for banned substances after former U-19 cricketer Pradeep Sangwan. Sangwan tested positive during the 2013 Indian Premier League when he was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The heart of the matter

The WADA report states that one urine sample contains 'Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF)', This effectively means that the athlete in question has tested positive. However, none of the BCCI accredited cricketers' blood samples were tested.

As of now, it cannot be said for sure if the cricketer is an international cricketer. The player tested positive during an ‘In Competition’ test, which means, that he has tested positive during a BCCI domestic event like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, IPL or Irani Trophy. Had it been an ICC event, the world’s chief cricket governing body would have mandatorily sent a media release.

The ICC carried out 561 tests in 2016, out of which 244 were In-Competition (IC). There was one Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) and one Atypical Finding. Furthermore, they conducted 317 Out of Competition Tests.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has no positive tests among the 52 tested. Bangladesh's 24 tests have also come negative.

What’s next?

As established earlier, the cricketer in question has still not been named. It remains to be seen if any steps are taken against the cricketer once he is identified.

Author’s take

It is not every day that an Indian cricketer has tested positive for the use of any banned substances and thereby, it comes as a shock. Whether he took it intentionally or by mistake, necessary actions must be taken against him.