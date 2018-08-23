Indian express pace-bowler Jhulan Goswami officially retires from International T20 Cricket

Jhulan Goswami in the ICC 2017 Women's World Cup finals

Arguably the greatest woman bowler of the current generation, very few people may not have heard of the name "Jhulan Goswami". She is also the fastest bowler in the women's circuit and the leading wicket-takers in the history of ODI cricket.

After having represented India at the topmost level across formats, Jhulan has officially retired from T20I cricket, as announced today, August 23rd. She had featured in 68 T20I matches, having picked up 56 scalps, with a best of 5/11 and an economy of just 5.45. She last played in a T20I against Bangladesh Women on June 10, 2018, which was also the finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2018.

With this latest news, it is hence decided that India will have to find a replacement for Jhulan, in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to begin in the Caribbean islands from November 9th, 2018. India will be playing the opener against New Zealand Women, on the same date.

Over the years, Jhulan Goswami has delivered several clinical performances across formats, including her career-best 10-wicket haul that propelled India to a historic Test series win on foreign soil - at England. She was also the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007 and was also awarded the Arjuna and Padma Shri in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Jhulan's unflinching line and length is also her most potent weapon, as she sizes up her opponents and gets the better of them, more often than not. Apart from T20Is, she has also played 10 Tests so far, claiming 40 wickets at an average of 16.62. ODIs remain her most successful field, with her having picked up 203 wickets from 169 matches so far, with a best of 6/31 and miserly economy rate of 3.25. Although she retired from T20Is, she will continue to feature in the Test and ODI formats for the country.