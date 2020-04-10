Indian shuttler calls out TV channel for broadcasting cricket all day

Badminton ace HS Prannoy slammed a prominent Indian sports TV channel, Star Sports, for showing old cricket matches throughout the day. The shuttler conveyed this message through his Twitter handle where he requested other sports events to be telecast as well during the ongoing lockdown period.

India's number two-ranked shuttler also mentioned how kids would benefit by watching a variety of sports instead of being fed one sport all day long.

In his Tweet, he wrote:

"A small request from my side to @StarSportsIndia. Cricket is being shown 24x7 in Starsports on this lockdown period. Would be a great help if you can telecast other Sporting events too. Kids would benefit big time."

A small request from my side to @StarSportsIndia. Cricket is being shown 24x7 in Starsports on this lockdown period 🥵 Would be a great help if you can telecast other Sporting events too. Kids would benefit big time 🙏 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) April 10, 2020

All live sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sports television channels have therefore resorted to replaying high-profile matches from the past to keep their viewers hooked.

Taking Prannoy's online message seriously, Star Sports replied that viewers will now be able to witness different sports like tennis, F1 and football which have been lined up after the cricket matches.

The TV Channel replied via Tweet:

"We hear you, Prannoy! We are glad to inform you that we have a variety of other sports lined up for our viewers to enjoy - Wimbledon & French Open, fast-paced action from F1, including classic races, and Football, to name a few."

