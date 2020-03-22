Indian sports contingent hails corona warriors; Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh share videos on Twitter
- The Indian hockey team stood in solidarity with the people braving the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Virender Sehwag posted a unique video hailing the unity of the country
The sports contingent of the country responded gallantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passionate appeal for the Janata Curfew sharing their massive support to the coronavirus warriors who are risking their lives every day fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.
PM Modi on his address on Thursday had asked people to come out to their balconies on Sunday evening at 5 pm and show appreciation to the people who have been braving coronavirus on their way to work every day.
Several Indian cricketers and the women's national hockey team shared videos of them clapping to extend their support and boost morale at these troubling times.
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video of the women's hockey team, who were led by the Indian captain and vice-captain Rani Rampal and Savita Punia.
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted thanking the nation for obeying Janata Curfew and prayed for everyone to be safe.
Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to share his video stating,
"May the unity of all of us help us go through this difficult time with ease."
Earlier in the morning, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Mike Hesson had posted about the curfew stating that they had never seen their city like this.
Dhawan had taken it a notch above and had rapped about the curfew urging people to stay at home till things get back to normal.Published 22 Mar 2020, 19:11 IST