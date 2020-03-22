Indian sports contingent hails corona warriors; Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh share videos on Twitter

The Indian hockey team stood in solidarity with the people braving the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virender Sehwag posted a unique video hailing the unity of the country

PM Narendra Modi had urged people to observe a voluntary curfew on Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Agencies))

The sports contingent of the country responded gallantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passionate appeal for the Janata Curfew sharing their massive support to the coronavirus warriors who are risking their lives every day fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

PM Modi on his address on Thursday had asked people to come out to their balconies on Sunday evening at 5 pm and show appreciation to the people who have been braving coronavirus on their way to work every day.

Several Indian cricketers and the women's national hockey team shared videos of them clapping to extend their support and boost morale at these troubling times.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video of the women's hockey team, who were led by the Indian captain and vice-captain Rani Rampal and Savita Punia.

Look at our Indian Women's Hockey team! On the passionate appeal by our PM @narendramodi ji, millions and millions of our fellow citizens expressed deep gratitude towards all those who are struggling to fight Coronavirus.#IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/m59lDJv3dI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2020

Been a great experience today, exercising, reading, meditation and now appreciating! Be grateful for everything and take challenges head on.#JantaCurfew #PrayersForCoronaFreeWorld pic.twitter.com/6k1fgqGDxZ — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 22, 2020

So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WG4J7JiOwv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 22, 2020

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted thanking the nation for obeying Janata Curfew and prayed for everyone to be safe.

Big Big Thank you to all doctors,nurses,bankers,police,Cisf,chemists, and everyone who r risking their lives to save many lives...well done India for obeying this janta curfew.. please keep safe and let’s pray for everyone’s well being 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L4QpiXpojQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 22, 2020

Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to share his video stating,

"May the unity of all of us help us go through this difficult time with ease."

Earlier in the morning, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Mike Hesson had posted about the curfew stating that they had never seen their city like this.

Dhawan had taken it a notch above and had rapped about the curfew urging people to stay at home till things get back to normal.