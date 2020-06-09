Indian team under IDCA eyeing DICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2021 at UAE

Indian Team under Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is all set to participate in the DICC Cricket ODI World Cup.

The ODI tournament will be played from 19th to 29th October 2021 in UAE.

Indian Deaf cricket team with Brett Lee

The Indian Team under Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is all set to participate in the DICC Cricket ODI World Cup – 2021, UAE at the invitation of Deaf-ICC, South Africa.

The invitation was received after DICC took cognizance of the team’s stellar performances in the previous T20s and ODIs. Hosted by DICC (Deaf-International Cricket Council), the ODI (One-day International) tournament will be played from 19th to 29th October 2021 in UAE.

On this occasion, Mr. Sumit Jain, President – Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said, “We are delighted to receive this invitation and witness great enthusiasm amongst our team players for the upcoming tournament. The potential of our team has been proven time and again with their remarkable performances in the previously held tournaments. Furthermore, the invitation to play in the World Cup 2021 comes as a testimony of the recognition of our players’ hard work. Boosting their morale, this tournament will provide an amazing opportunity to prove their credentials in cricket and will encourage them profoundly.”

Ms. Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA asserted, “IDCA is managed by differently-abled members who are committed to showcasing the immense capabilities existing within the team. The vision is to encourage inclusivity and provide a platform to specially-abled cricketers to enjoy the game and make a mark for themselves. We genuinely believe that a greater degree of support from the national apex cricket bodies would go a long way in encouraging these players to put their best foot forward.”

Ms. Roma Balwani, Honorary Advisor, IDCA said, "We are optimistic that Indian deaf cricket like the other differently abled sports are promoted both nationally & globally. These are testing times for all of us and we urge all stakeholders including the govt. bodies, corporate sponsors, and other cricket associations to lend support to our players so that they can participate and bring glory to the nation in the DICC Cricket ODI World Cup – 2021. We are grateful to all who have supported us since inception and helped us grow from strength to strength. DCA looks forward to growing in its journey in making this platform bigger and better in the future.”

Mr. Zahir-uddin Babar, CEO – Deaf International Cricket Council mentioned, “We believe that organizing national and international tournaments for disability sports is one of the best ways to encourage inclusivity and offers a great platform for the teams as well as individuals to test their mettle. The players of the IDCA are humbled to receive an invitation for DICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2021, who have worked very hard and played exceptionally well in the previous games.”

The India Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a lone affiliated to Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf-ICC) to operate and control in India. The IDCA regularly organizes annual cricket championships within India and abroad. The championship aims to nurture hidden talents and encourage auditory-challenged cricketers by offering periodic opportunities to participate at international levels.

The Deaf ICC has requested BCCI’s management to grant affiliation and recognition to the Association, besides asking the BCCI to extend financial and technical support to the team. The association hopes that BCCI will accord hopefully for affiliation/recognition while providing opportunities to grow further via their professional guidelines.