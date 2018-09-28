Indian women’s team announced for ICC Women’s World T20 announced

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian women's team for World T20 2018 announced

The Indian women’s team for the ICC World T20 2018 to be played in West Indies this November has been announced, which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The tournament will be played in West Indies from 9th to 24th November 2018.

Indian team has some explosive batters including Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Anuja Patil. The Indian women’s did brilliantly in the ICC World Cup 2017 held in England reaching the finals before losing to host England by just 9 runs.

Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil has the ability to do the job with the bat and also the ball. Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Hemlata comprise of spinners. Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar comprise of fast bowlers.

The Indian women’s team is clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia in Group B. Australia has won the ICC Women’s T20 title 3 times while England has won once. In the 2016 edition, West Indies defeated Australia to become the new champions of ICC women’s World T20 held in India.

The first edition of ICC Women’s World T20 was held in 2009. Indian women’s team does not pose a great record in this format. They have reached the semi-finals twice in 2009 and 2010. In the last edition, India did not qualify for the semi-finals.

This team can do wonders if the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and other teammates could perform to its abilities. The tournament will be played from 9th to 24th November held in 3 venues namely, ST Lucia, Guyana and Antigua.

It promises to be an exciting tournament with top T20 players in the world taking part to win the prestigious tournament for their respective countries. The Indian team will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament at Guyana on 9th November.

Here we look at the Indian team for ICC Women’s World T20 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundathi Reddy.