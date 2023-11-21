Indonesia vs Cambodia 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cambodia are set to play a six-match T20I series in Indonesia. All six matches of this series will take place at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali. The series will conclude on Thursday, November 23.

Cambodia last played in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition 2023. They were placed in Group B of the tournament and failed to win a single game. However, they tasted success in the Southeast Asian Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023, where they defeated Malaysia by 12 runs in the final.

Indonesia were also a part of the Southeast Asian Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023 but didn’t face Cambodia in the league phase. Indonesia won one and lost one match in the group stage and faced Singapore in the third-place play-off, where they suffered a 15-run loss.

It will be the first time that Cambodia and Indonesia will face each other in a T20I game. Cambodia played their first official T20I game in May this year and this will be their first tour.

Indonesia played their first official T20I game in October last year and have played 10 matches so far. They are ranked 58th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, 20 November

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 6:30 AM

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, 21 November

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 6:30 AM

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, 22 November

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 6:30 AM

Thursday, 23 November

Indonesia vs Cambodia - 6:30 AM

Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2023: Full Squads

Cambodia

Anish Prasad, Etienne Beukes, Pandara Shoufeer, Phon Bunthean, Luqman Butt, Manish Sharma, Shah Hussain, Ram Sharan (wk), Uday Hathinjar (wk), Gulam Murtaza, Lakshit Gupta, Sivakumar, Te Senglong

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kadek Gamantika, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Padmakar Surve, Sakhti Sheelan, Dhanesh Shetty, Gede Arta, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar CR, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Kadek Darmawan (wk), Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis