Infiniti Mall holds a special Autograph Signing session with GoPro Athlete, Dale Steyn

Infiniti Mall Malad, one of the leading destinations for shopping, entertainment and food, hosted a special autograph signing event with GoPro Athlete and the World’s Number 1 fast bowler, Dale Steyn, last evening. The atrium full of enthusiastic cricket fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of their cricket hero and for an opportunity to prove their bowling mettle and win a brand new GoPro HERO from no other than Dale himself!

At the main atrium of the mall, fans were seen participating at the GoPro cricket net to demonstrate their bowling skills. With each participant getting one chance to bowl, their bowling speed was recorded as they vied against one another as the fastest bowler that evening. The winner took home a brand new GoPro HERO presented by Dale Steyn himself. The GoPro HERO camera is the latest addition in the GoPro family and features a touchscreen and durable, waterproof design that allows one to capture and share their adventures with all in a fun and easy manner.

Dale Willem Steyn is a South African cricketer who is known for his prowess as a fast bowler and plays in Test matches, T20 internationals and one-day international cricket for South Africa. He is a right-arm fast bowler and can bowl at speeds of around 145–156 km/h – his fastest being recorded at 156.2 km/h during the 2010 IPL match between Bangalore Royal Challengers against Kolkata Knight Riders. Steyn is widely regarded as the best fast bowler of his generation and also as one of the greatest Test bowlers of all time. Steyn achieved a tally of 78 wickets at an average of 16.24 in 2007/08 and was subsequently awarded the prestigious ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

About Infiniti Mall

Infiniti Mall is a chain of shopping malls in India known as a premier destination for shopping, entertainment and food. It is a subsidiary of K. Raheja Constructions that has been in the business of construction and property development since 1956. The first Infiniti Mall was opened in 2004 at Andheri (Mumbai) followed by Malad (Mumbai) in May 2011. Infiniti Mall Andheri is located on Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri, west and is spread across 3,10,000 square feet with 65 stores, a six-screen multiplex (PVR Icon), food court, family entertainment centre and restaurants besides shopping.

Infiniti Mall Malad is located on New Link Road in Malad (West) and is one of the biggest malls in the city. Spread across 12,00,000 square feet the mall is a house to more than 180 shopping brands, multiplex, 36 food outlets and an FEC spread over 60,000 square feet area under the brand name Fun city. The mall has rides like Astro Express, an only indoor 360° roller coaster in the country, Techno Pop, Play Maze, Drop Tower to name a few are some of the other Italian designed rides and Arcade games.

Since its inception, the mall has won several prestigious awards like IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the year: West 2017, CMO Asia’s 6th BRAND SLAM Award for Marketing Excellence 2017, CMO Asia’s Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year – Marketing & Consumer Promotions 2017, ET Retail’s ‘Retail Destination of the Year’, IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the year: West 2016, CMO Asia’s Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year 2016, Global Property Awards – Best Emerging Project of the Year 2016, Accommodation Times’ Mall of the Year award for excellence in Real Estate – 2011, ET NOW’s Retailer of the Year – Real Estate in 2012, CNBC Awaaz’s award for The Best Retail Mall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region of the Year 2012 amongst others.