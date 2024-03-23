Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This tournament will act as a talent hunt for the next set of cricketers in Pakistan.

PCB’s chairman Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the tournament on Friday, March 22, at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He also unveiled the trophy of the tournament. A total of 30 colleges from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad have been picked to play in the tournament.

The Karachi leg of the tournament will start on Saturday, March 23, and will conclude on Thursday, April 4. The matches of Group A will be played at the Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, while the matches of Group B are set to be hosted at the Iba Karachi University Ground.

The matches in Islamabad will also start on Saturday, March 23 at the Miusam Cricket Ground and the final will be played on Tuesday, April 2. The matches of Group B in Karachi started on Friday, March 22 and will get over on Monday, April 8. Group A matches will start on Saturday, March 23. All the matches of Group A and B will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the final of their respective group.

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024: Groups

Karachi

Pool A: Govt. Dehli College, Govt. College for Men, Happy Palace College, Beacon House School System, and Govt. Jinnah College

Pool B: Govt. National College (Morning), Govt. College Asifabad, Govt. College 36-B Landh, The City School, and Govt. Pak Ship Owner College

Islamabad

Group A: Frobels, IMCB F-7/3, Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8, Beacon House I-8, and IMPCC H-8/4

Group B: IMCB F-10/3, IMCB-Chakshahzad, West Minister, IMCB Degree College Sihala, and IMCB G-10/4

Lahore

Group A: Punjab College, Superior College, Diyal Sing College, Gulberg College, Science College Wahdat Road

Group B: GC University, MAO College, Islamia College Civil Lines, Govt College Township, Shalimar, College Baghbanpura

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, March 22

GCU vs MAO College, Gaddafi Stadium, 9:00 PM

Saturday, March 23

Govt. Dehli College vs Govt. College for Men, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Punjab College vs Superior College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Frobels vs IMCB F-7/3, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

IMCB Degree College Sihala vs IMCB-Chakshahzad, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Sunday, March 24

Happy Palace College vs Beacon House School System, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. National College (Morning) vs Govt. College Asifabad, IBA Karachi University Ground, 7:30 PM

Diyal Singh College vs Gulberg College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Beacon House I-8 vs IMPCC H-8/4, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

West Minister vs IMCB F-10/3, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Monday, March 25

Govt. Jinnah College vs Govt. Dehli College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. College 36-B Landhi vs The City School, IBA Karachi University

Ground, 7:30 PM

Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8 vs Beacon House I-8, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

GCU vs MAO College, Gaddafi Stadium, 9:00 PM

IMCB G-10/4 vs West Minister, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Govt. College for Men vs Happy Palace College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. Pak Ship owner College vs Govt. National College (Morning), IBA Karachi University Ground, 7:30 PM

Science College vs Punjab College, Gaddafi Stadium, 7:30 PM

Islamia College vs Township College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

IMPCC H-8/4 vs Frobels, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

IMCB F-10/3 vs IMCB Degree College Sihala, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Beacon House School System vs Govt. Jinnah College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. College Asifabad vs Govt. College 36-B Landhi, IBA Karachi University

Ground, 7:30 PM

Superior College vs Diyal Sngh College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

IMPCC H-8/4 vs IMCB F-7/3, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

IMCB F-10/3 vs IMCB-Chakshahzad, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Thursday, March 28

Govt. Dehli College vs Happy Palace College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

The City School vs Govt. Pak Ship owner College, IBA Karachi University

Ground, 7:30 PM

Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8 vs Frobels, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

Shalimar College vs GCU, Gaddafi Stadium, 11:00 PM

IMCB G-10/4 vs IMCB Degree College Sihala, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Friday, March 29

Govt. College for Men vs Beacon House School System, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. National College vs Govt. College 36-B Landhi, IBA Karachi University

Ground, 7:30 PM

Gulberg College vs Science College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Frobels vs Beacon House I-8, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

IMCB Degree College Sihala vs West Minister, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Saturday, March 30

Govt. Jinnah College vs Happy Palace College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. College Asifabad vs Govt. Pak Ship owner College, IBA Karachi University Ground, 7:30 PM

IMCB F-7/3 vs Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

MAO College vs Islamia College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

IMCB-Chakshahzad vs IMCB G-10/4, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Sunday, March 31

Govt. Dehli College vs Beacon House School System, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

The City School vs Govt. National College, IBA Karachi University

Ground, 7:30 PM

Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8 vs IMPCC H-8/4, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

Township College vs Shalimar College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Punjab College vs Diyal Singh College, Gaddafi Stadium, 11:00 PM

IMCB G-10/4 vs IMCB F-10/3, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Monday, April 1

Govt. College for Men vs Govt. Jinnah College, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

Govt. Pak Ship owner College vs Govt. College 36-B Landhi, IBA Karachi University Ground, 7:30 PM

Superior College vs Gulberg College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Beacon House I-8 vs IMCB F-7/3, Miusam Cricket Ground, 8:00 PM

West Minister vs IMCB-Chakshahzad, Miusam Cricket Ground, 11.30 PM

Tuesday, April 2

The City School vs Govt. College Asifabad, IBA Karachi University Ground, 7:30 PM

GCU vs Islamia College, Gaddafi Stadium, 7:30 PM

Final (Islamabad Group) - TBC vs TBC, Miusam Cricket Ground, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 3

Science College vs Diyal Singh College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Thursday, April 4

Final (Karachi Group) - TBC vs TBC, Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad, 7:30 PM

MAO College vs Township College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Friday, April 5

Punjab College vs Gulberg College, Gaddafi Stadium, 7:30 PM

Islamia College vs Shalimar College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 6

Superior College vs Science College, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 7

Township College vs GCU, Gaddafi Stadium, 11:00 PM

Monday, April 8

Final (Lahore Group) - TBC vs TBC, Gaddafi Stadium, 8:00 PM

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Only the 21 matches in the Lahore leg will be broadcast live on PTV Sports to provide an exposure of competitive cricket to the players. The live scores of all the matches will be available on CricHQ.

