International League T20 2023, Match 13, Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the International League 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, began their campaign with a resounding victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. However, three losses on the trot have pushed them down the pecking order. They are fifth in the league table with a net run rate of -1.134.

They lost their previous match against Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets on January 21. After being put in to bat first, the Capitals posted 177 for four on the back of Joe Root’s unbeaten 80 off 54 balls. However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 106-run knock helped the Warriors win with 5.2 overs to spare.

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, are one of the three unbeaten teams in the tournament along with table-toppers Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants. But among the three teams, the Emirates have the worst net run rate of +1.369.

They will come into the game on the back of their victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five wickets on Saturday. With 20 runs needed to win off the last over, Najibullah Zadran and Dwayne Bravo scored 25 runs off Andre Russell and took the Emirates over the finish line off the last ball.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Match 13, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers won’t have a lot of room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be pleasant with manageable humidity.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Daniel Lawrence, Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja.

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

MI Emirates are on a three-match winning streak while the Capitals are on a three-match losing streak which clearly shows their contrasting form. The Emirates will enter the match as favorites.

Prediction: MI Emirates to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Joe Root to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes