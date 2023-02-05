International League T20 2023, Match 29, Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No.29 of the International League T20 2023 on Sunday, February 5. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed third in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.302. Regardless of their result in the upcoming match, the Emirates will finish in third spot below the Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers.

The Emirates beat Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 18 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in their last game. Pollard was named the Player of the Match after he scored 43 runs off 17 balls with four fours and three sixes.

The Dubai Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, are currently fighting for the fourth spot along with Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors. Both teams are level on seven points from nine matches. However, the Warriors have a net run rate of -0.399 compared to the Capitals’ -0.546.

The Capitals need to beat the Emirates to have any chance of going through to the next round. They lost their previous game against Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers by 22 runs. After being asked to chase down 183, the Capitals scored only 160 for the loss of seven wickets.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Match 29, International League T20 2023.

Date and Time: February 5, 2022, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be a belter for batting and the bowlers won’t have a lot to work with. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

George Munsey, Robin Uthappa (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Hazrat Luqman, Adam Zampa, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen.

MI Emirates

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dan Mousley, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The Capitals are expected to come out all guns blazing in their last league game, keeping in mind the situation they are in. They will also want to win by a big margin to improve their net run rate.

Prediction: Dubai Capitals to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Poll : Kieron Pollard to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes