International League T20 2023, Match 8, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are set to lock horns in Match No.8 of the International League 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, have every chance of going to the top of the points table if they win their next match. The Giants are placed second with four points and a net run rate of +1.540.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, on the other hand, began their journey by handing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a heavy 73-run defeat. However, a six-wicket loss to the Giants on January 16 pushed them back a bit.

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals racked up a big score of 182 for the loss of eight wickets on the board. Opening batter Robin Uthappa was the pick of their batters after he scored 79 runs off 46 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

Capitals skipper Powell and Sikandar Raza scored 38 and 30 respectively to lend Uthappa support. The Giants thereafter chased down the target with one over to spare. Giants skipper Vince stayed not out on 83 runs off 56 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Gerhard Erasmus also scored 52 off 28 with five fours and two sixes.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Match 8, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah was a pretty sporting one on January 17 during the match between Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates. An overly high-scoring game isn’t expected. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

Both Capitals and Giants have strong batting lineups at their disposal. The chasing team will have a big advantage in the upcoming match of the tournament.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

