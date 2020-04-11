Inzamam-ul-Haq picks Pakistan's greatest batsman of all time

Inzamam picked Javed Miandad as the greatest batsman produced by Pakistan cricket.

Miandad was Pakistan's highest run-getter at the 1992 World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq recently heaped praise on legendary cricketer, Javed Miandad as Pakistan's greatest batsman of all time.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Inzamam spoke on how Miandad transformed the art of batting and also termed the latter as a big match player.

Miandad, who played 124 Tests and 233 ODI matches for his country between 1975-1996 scored over 16,000 runs across formats and was also the highest run-getter for Pakistan in their victorious campaign at the 1992 World Cup.

"Javed Miandad is the best batsman produced by Pakistan cricket. He had a lot of self-belief in him and that was his biggest feature. He was someone who volunteered to open the batting. He would mentally tire out the best of bowlers," said Inzamam.

The 50-year-old also shed light on how the Pakistan great thrived under pressure and was always someone who would be open to taking a challenge head-on.

"He would love to take up a challenge. Javed bhai was someone who would perform better if the pressure was on him. He would always play as per the situation, and he would never let the bowler feel that he was under pressure," Inzamam added.

The former Pakistan skipper also lauded Miandad's ability to teach youngsters the art of batting and also claimed that he learnt a lot from the legendary batsman himself during his playing days.