    IPL 2018, Finals: 4 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the finals

    Fours reasons why SRH lost against CSK in the finals

    BrokenCricket
    OFFICIAL
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 23:37 IST
    6.33K

    images (7).jpeg

    The final of IPL 2018 was a contest between the 2 best sides of the tournament. The Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium, hoping to stop Chennai’s winning run.

    M.S Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. The Sunrisers got off to a slow start and could only score 42 runs from the powerplay. However, their middle order provided the much-needed momentum to their innings. The likes of Yusuf Pathan, Shakib-al-Hasan and Carlos Brathwaite played handy cameos to power their team to a competitive score of 178 runs.

    In reply, Chennai got off to a slow start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an excellent spell at the top. However, it was all uphill for the Sunrisers from there on as Shane Watson played a fantabulous knock of 117 runs to power Chennai home with 9 balls to spare. Let us have a look at the 4 reasons why Hyderabad lost the contest.

    #1 Seamers disappoint on the big day


    images (4).jpeg

    The seam duo of Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul are an important part of the Sunrisers’s bowling line up. While Sandeep has not had the best of the seasons this year, his teammate Kaul has been impressive.

    When it mattered the most, both of them could not execute their skills and were taken to the cleaners by Shane Watson. Kaul came into the attack in the 7th over. He strayed too far down the leg side and went for a massive 16 runs. In his next over as well, he was smashed for 16 runs.

    Sandeep Sharma was brought on to provide a breakthrough in the 13th over but Shane Watson had some other plans as he was smacked for 27 runs of that over. The duo gave away a whopping 95 runs from their combined 7 overs.

