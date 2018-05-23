IPL 2018: Five reasons why Supernovas vs Trailblazers is a positive sign for women's cricket

It's still miles to go, but this is a step in the right direction.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana led their teams in a historic game

As the men readied themselves for an electric clash at the top of the points table, the women fought butterflies in their stomach to take on this pitch for the first time.

As MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar squared off for the nth time, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami came up against each other on a one-off occasion.

As Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson played like seasoned IPL players, Suzie Bates and Ellyse Perry walked out on the same ground with an uninhibited sense of excitement in their disposition.

A historic T20 match for the women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 22), was followed by the first qualifier of the IPL, which was contested between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the former was an exhibition match, the latter was to decide a finalist of the major tournament.

The men played for a lot more, but it meant a lot more to the women. The men's game marked the beginning of the IPL playoffs, but the women's game marked the beginning of something bigger.

Here is why Supernovas vs Trailblazers is an incredibly positive sign for women's cricket.

#5 Participation of overseas players

With a mix of Indian and overseas players taking part in the contest, the women's T20 challenge followed along the lines of the Indian Premier League. Many international superstars graced the game with their participation in the same, as every cricketer showed enthusiasm on the field, despite it being a one-off game.

The overseas players came from England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, making this a global and all-inclusive event. It was covered by media across the globe, which thereby helped it reach audiences from different cricketing parts of the world.