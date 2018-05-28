IPL 2018: Over-30 IPL XI

The players aged more than 30 have been exceptional this season

Right before the start of the tournament, the Chennai Super Kings were mocked for being an over-aged side. But now after 60 matches, they have been crowned the champions.

They're 35-36, not 55-56. A massive amount has been made of it. I'm not here to develop young players, I'm here to try and win the competition for the franchise. And that's why we value experience, because we think that gives us the best chance. Yes, it is exciting to see young players come and perform. But over a long season, I look for consistency and professionalism. I've found that older players who are still motivated, still fit and still committed, they can provide you consistency that gets you up around mid to top table, which allows you to progress in the competition." - Stephen Flemming, Chennai Super Kings Coach

Just like what their coach said, the CSK players have shown that experience is what matters in crucial stages even in the shortest format of the game, in which exuberance of youth is a big part nowadays.

In addition to the experienced players of CSK, many other campaigners aged over 30 have performed exceptionally for their franchises.

Here is a list of best XI players over-30 in this IPL:

Openers:

Dhawan - 32 years

The dashing southpaw has continued his form from international cricket to the Indian Premier League. In the absence of Warner, it was expected from Dhawan to step and he has made many useful contributions for his team.

In the 16 innings, he scored 497 runs with an average of 38.23. Even his strike rate of 136.91 is higher than his overall IPL strike rate of 123.53. He has scored four half-centuries in the tournament and has played a crucial role in SRH's run to the finale.

Innings - 16 , Runs - 497, Strike rate - 136.91, Average - 38.23

Shane Watson - 36 years

After the auction, many people had doubts about Watson form and fitness. Watson came into this IPL at the back of good PSL season and has continued his rich vein of form even in the IPL.

Watson has been doing a great job as the opener of the side and has managed to score two centuries this season, including the one in the final. In total, he made 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 in addition to picking up 6 wickets for his side.

Batting: Innings - 15 , Runs - 555, Strike rate - 154.59, Average - 39.64

Bowling: Innings - 11, Wickets - 6, Economy rate - 8.86, Strike rate - 28.00