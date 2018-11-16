IPL 2019: 3 players who could replace Shikhar Dhawan at SRH

The action for the twelfth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is already underway much before the start of the cricketing action on the field. The teams have geared up themselves for another exciting season which lies ahead in prospect. With IPL auctions scheduled for next month in Jaipur, teams have begun to figure out their best possible combinations in terms of releasing, trading or retaining their players.

With the venue of the league still undecided, franchises might look to release a few more players and opt for a safer option to fill in the void left in the team in the auction.

One of the most talking trades from the first trading window saw Shikhar Dhawan being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to his home franchise Delhi Daredevils. It was an unexpected move by SRH but it was in the best interests of both the parties as the Southpaw was unhappy with the amount for which he was bought in the IPL auction 2018.

Now with Dhawan not being a part of the Sunrisers anymore, it will be a tough task in hand for the franchise to look for a like-to-like substitution at the top of the order.

Here's a look at some of the players who can replace Shikhar Dhawan at SRH:

#3 Brendon McCullum

The Former Kiwi skipper who scored a century in the first ever game of the IPL, Brendon McCullum could be the perfect foil to fit into Hyderabad's scheme of things.

McCullum who was roped in by RCB last year was released ahead of the IPL auctions this year. He was unsure of his batting position last year with the Bangalore-based franchise and thus displayed a poor run of form for the men in red.

McCullum who boasts of a plethora of experience of playing in the T20 leagues is a smart campaigner who brings a lot to the table. He can be the leader within the team and can bring his experience into play. An attacking opener by all sorts, McCullum could bring stability at the top of the order with his ability to play longer innings from the beginning of the match.

