×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to look out for

IANS
NEWS
News
112   //    22 Mar 2019, 15:56 IST
IANS Image
Ben Stokes. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
By Gaurav Sharma

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) An all-rounder in a team can turn the tables in any situation. With just days left for the annual T20 festival -- the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- franchises are banking on their all-rounders to give them that extra edge as fans across the nation eagerly await the twists and turns of the three-hour extravaganzas.

Here's a look at the top 5 all-rounders to watch out for in this edition of the cash-rich league:

Ben Stokes (RR)

Stokes, who earned the Most Valuable Player award in 2018, have played in only two seasons but proved his metal in the short span. Although the English all-rounder has less experience to the cash-rich league but picked up 20 wickets at an average of 30.95 and also hit one century and half century.

Rajasthan Royals retained him for 12.5 crore ahead of the upcoming season.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Narine will be playing an important role in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. In 2018, he slammed 357 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 189.89 and also claimed 17 wickets.

Narine has played a total of 98 league matches and scored at a strike rate of over 168. The spinner also has 112 wickets to his name.

Shane Watson (CSK)

Advertisement

Veteran Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has shown his skill and class in the T20 league. His experience has come in handy for Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Last year, he played 15 matches and slammed 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 and also bagged six wickets. He has also performed in several other domestic T20 Leagues like Pakistan Super League and Big Bash League.

Kedar Jadhav (CSK)

Although Jadhav suffered an injury in the opening match against Mumbai Indians in 2018 edition but he was retained by CSK ahead of the 2019 IPL.

CSK splurged Rs 7.8 crore in the player auction 2018 for the middle-order batsman, who has also taken crucial wickets bowling off-spin with a low arm action.

Jadhav will now be hoping for a good outing and can play an important role in this edition. He has impressed in the international colours.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

A big hitter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik ticks all the boxes that a team desires from an all-rounder. Playing with the same team throughout his IPL career, Hardik played some stunning knocks. He also proved himself as a pacer. In his 50 matches, the Baroda player slammed 666 runs at an average of 23.78 and has picked 28 wickets.

However, his potential was truly known when he took Mumbai to victory with a quick-fire eight-ball 21 against CSK coming when the team needed 30 from two overs.

(Gaurav Sharma can be contacted at gaurav.sharma@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Top 5 U19 players to look forward to
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 exciting debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
 IPL history: Top 5 memorable moments for fans
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Indians to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 run scorers in IPL 2017
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us