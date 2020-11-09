IPL 2020 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will clash with first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 at Dubai on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals, who stuttered a couple of times in the tournament, have managed to make it to the finals. Delhi was on the verge of being knocked out twice, but the team has fought back brilliantly to make it to their maiden final.

Unlike Delhi, Mumbai has had a roller-coaster ride. Mumbai Indians have dominated the tournament throughout, and are firm favorites to lift the title for a record fifth time. Mumbai, at times, have looked unbeatable with a balanced side.

Mumbai Indians have a number of impact players in their arsenal. While the likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan have been fantastic with the bat, the fast-bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult has decimated batting line-ups comprehensively. Power-hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have also chipped in with useful contributions when needed.

There seem to be no obvious weak-links in the Mumbai Indians side, but Delhi might attack Mumbai's third seam-bowling option and spinner Rahul Chahar. Mumbai has juggled James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile as the third seamer but none of them have created any real impact. Chahar on the other hand proved to be a little expensive in the first qualifier. All eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma, who hasn't really hit the stride since his return to the playing XI.

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock has been sensational for Mumbai

Delhi Capitals themselves have quite a few problems to worry about. After a rollicking start by Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis in the second qualifier, other batsmen failed to accelerate in the latter half of the innings. Shreyas Iyer hasn't looked comfortable in the middle in the past few games and Rishabh Pant is yet to score a fifty in the tournament. These two key players will need to pull up their socks if Delhi Capitals want to beat Mumbai Indians.

However, Delhi Capitals will be pleased by the game-changing opening stand of Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis. Dhawan and Stoinis will have their task cut out against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Ravichandran Ashwin will be another important player for the Capitals in the finals. Delhi Capitals will hope that the experienced off-spinner will check the likes of the in-form Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan.

IPL 2020 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

Date: 10th November 2020 (Tuesday)Time: 7:30 PM IST. Venue: Dubai

Weather Forecast

The temperatures are likely to remain between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 66%.

Rabada will have a huge role to play in the final

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be conducive for batting with consistent bounce on offer. The captain winning the toss would want to bat first and apply pressure on the opposition batsmen in the second innings. Batting second has never been easy in big matches.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians has a settled playing XI which they won't disturb in the final.

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will need to decide whether they want to stick with Praveen Dube, who hasn't done much in the couple of matches he has played, or bring in an extra seamer. Stoinis is likely to open the innings after a successful outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad which means Prithvi Shaw will have to sit out in the final.

Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Match Prediction

Considering the form of both the sides throughout the tournament, Delhi Capitals will need to punch above their weight to get past the Mumbai Indians. Thus, expect Mumbai Indians to make it five IPL trophies.

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network. Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP