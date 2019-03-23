×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: Battle of equals as DC take on MI (Preview)

IANS
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Mar 2019, 17:26 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals during a practice session ahead of IPL 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi, on March 20, 2019. (Photo: Bidesh Manna/IANS)
By Kaushik Kumar

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) After a disappointing last season, three-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to start afresh when they take on Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

A lot was expected from Mumbai in 2018, but the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to qualify for the play-offs. However, playing at home in their first game of this season, Mumbai will aim to kick-off their journey on a positive note.

With the Wankhede wicket known to be batsmen friendly, the contest promises to be full of runs as both teams boast of some big-hitters.

While Mumbai have the likes of Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh to smash the ball around, Delhi have quality batsmen in Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Not to forget the prowess of Chris Morris at the back end of the innings.

Delhi, who have not reached the final of the league even once, have a young skipper in Iyer, who will lead the side from the start of the league after taking over from Gautam Gambhir midway into the last season. The youngster, however, will look to leave the disheartening memories behind as the team has been given a complete new look.

Meanwhile, a lot will be expected from local boy Shaw though he will not be representing the home team. The young opener knows the wicket and conditions at the Wankhede like the back of his hand and might prove to be useful if he's picked in the playing XI.

Delhi will also look for some all-round performance from Morris, who has been a valuable player for the franchise. Morris' ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and bowl some deadly yorkers makes him a huge asset for Delhi. Mumbai will expect similar services from Hardik Pandya, who has performed with both bat and ball over the years.

The hosts will also look for a blast from Yuvraj. After the southpaw went unsold in the first-round of the IPL auctions in Jaipur, Mumbai showed faith in him and bagged him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Skipper Sharma is likely to open with Kishan and the duo will aim to give a solid start to the Mumbai innings.

Advertisement

Coming to the bowlers, Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande and Jason Behrendorff, among others. While Bumrah and Behrendorff will aim to give some early jolts to the visitors, Markande will be expected to keep things tight in the middle overs.

The leg-spinner was amongst the wickets in 2018, scalping 15 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of under nine.

On the other side, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada will look after Delhi's pace attack while the spin department will be led by the experienced Amit Mishra.

Overall, looking at the two squads, an electrifying clash is on the cards on Sunday.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa

(Kaushik Kumar can be contacted at kaushik.k@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Looking ahead at the MI vs DC encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: MI vs DD
RELATED STORY
CSK vs MI : Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Tickets: Where to buy online and how
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
IPL History: CSK's 3 most memorable wins against MI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Scrutinizing the top 5 players of Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs MI| Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians- Everything you need to know about IPL's biggest Rivalry
RELATED STORY
First four matches of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us