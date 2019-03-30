IPL: Delhi opt to field vs Kolkata

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates fall of Nikhil Naik's wicket during the 10th IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on March 30, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Saturday.

Kolkata has made a change in their playing eleven as Sunil Narine was forced to miss due to an injury and has been replaced by Nikhil Naik.

While the visitors are at the top of the table with two wins from as many games, Delhi is at the third place after winning one of the two games they played.

The hosts have made four changes as Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane replaced Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia and Ishant Sharma.

PLaying XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra